Hornet football parents decorate locker room and team buses ahead of team's semi-final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every week, the parents of Flour Bluff football players decorate the locker room ahead of the Hornets’ game, this week was no different.

On Thursday, the parents were in the locker room ahead of Friday’s state semi-final game against Katy Paetow.

“A bunch of moms, we get together, and yeah we decorate for our boys. They should be proud of themselves, they’ve worked so hard,” said Kara Sands, the mother of seniors Jacob and Daniel Rose.

The parents hung banners and streamers, and packed snacks bags for the players. They also decorated the buses the players will be taking to San Antonio.

Sands said the boys are appreciative of the work their parents put into decorating the locker room every week, and she wants all the players to know how proud of them their parents are.

“You know what, there’s no doubt their mommas and their daddies love them, and that their community and their school loves them,” she said.

The community will be out to send the Hornets off to San Antonio in style. On Friday, the community is invited to line Waldron Rd. at 1:00 to send the team off to San Antonio.

The game will be played against Katy Paetow at Heroes Stadium, and kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. The game will be live-streamed by the UIL and the Flour Bluff Sports Information Radio Broadcast Team will call the game locally on 95.1 FM and 1230 AM.