Home-schooled athletes hit the gridiron

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Homeschool Organization of South Texas is providing local student athletes an arena to play team sports.

They offer a variety of sports for home-schooled athletes that include football, basketball, baseball, soccer, track and field, cross country, softball and many more.

The Wings play six-man football in both middle school and high school and they are practicing at Kaffie Middle School as they get ready to open the fall season.

"The beauty of our program is that we give students who do not have the opportunity to play in a public school, a forum where they can play and travel around the area," said Wings athletic director Aaron Gracia. "All home-school, private school and charter school kids can play."

Most the players have never played football before, including 14-year-old Matthew Luna who says he is living the dream of playing organized football.

"I have been waiting for this opportunity for a couple of years because as a home-schooler, I am not allowed to participate, so I have been waiting to come out and play with other schools and play against other guys my size," said Luna. "I just can't wait for the season to get started."

The Wings will play a ten game schedule and will open their season in September. They are still looking for a home venue and more players. You can get more information at this link.