High School roundup: Thursday night baseball and softball scores

Posted at 10:19 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 23:42:50-04

SOFTBALL CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL

Santa Gertrudis Academy 4, Bishop 3
SGA leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow 7 p.m. @ Cabaniss

CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Dripping Springs 3, Veterans Memorial 2
Dripping Springs leads series 1-0
Game 2 Saturday 1 p.m. @ SA NEISD

Leander Rouse 3, Gregory-Portland 1
Leander Rouse wins series 2-0
Gregory-Portland eliminated

CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Sinton 6, Tuloso-Midway 1
Sinton leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow 7 p.m. @ Coastal Bend College

Calallen 9, Navarro 4
Calallen leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow 2:30 p.m. @ SA St. Mary's University

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

Bishop 2, Yoakum 1
Bishop leads series 1-0
Game 2 Saturday 4 p.m. @ Victoria Riverside Stadium

London 5, Marion 4 Game 1
London leads series 1-0

London 10, Marion 2 Game 2
London wins series 2-0

