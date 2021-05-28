High School roundup: Thursday night baseball and softball scores

Posted at 10:19 PM, May 27, 2021

SOFTBALL CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL Santa Gertrudis Academy 4, Bishop 3

SGA leads series 1-0

Game 2 tomorrow 7 p.m. @ Cabaniss CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Dripping Springs 3, Veterans Memorial 2

Dripping Springs leads series 1-0

Game 2 Saturday 1 p.m. @ SA NEISD Leander Rouse 3, Gregory-Portland 1

Leander Rouse wins series 2-0

Gregory-Portland eliminated CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Sinton 6, Tuloso-Midway 1

Sinton leads series 1-0

Game 2 tomorrow 7 p.m. @ Coastal Bend College Calallen 9, Navarro 4

Calallen leads series 1-0

Game 2 tomorrow 2:30 p.m. @ SA St. Mary's University CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Bishop 2, Yoakum 1

Bishop leads series 1-0

Game 2 Saturday 4 p.m. @ Victoria Riverside Stadium London 5, Marion 4 Game 1

London leads series 1-0 London 10, Marion 2 Game 2

London wins series 2-0

