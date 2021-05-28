High School roundup: Thursday night baseball and softball scores

SOFTBALL CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL
Santa Gertrudis Academy 4, Bishop 3
SGA leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow 7 p.m. @ Cabaniss
CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Dripping Springs 3, Veterans Memorial 2
Dripping Springs leads series 1-0
Game 2 Saturday 1 p.m. @ SA NEISD
Leander Rouse 3, Gregory-Portland 1
Leander Rouse wins series 2-0
Gregory-Portland eliminated
CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Sinton 6, Tuloso-Midway 1
Sinton leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow 7 p.m. @ Coastal Bend College
Calallen 9, Navarro 4
Calallen leads series 1-0
Game 2 tomorrow 2:30 p.m. @ SA St. Mary's University
CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Bishop 2, Yoakum 1
Bishop leads series 1-0
Game 2 Saturday 4 p.m. @ Victoria Riverside Stadium
London 5, Marion 4 Game 1
London leads series 1-0
London 10, Marion 2 Game 2
London wins series 2-0