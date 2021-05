KRIS 6<br/>

SOFTBALL CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINAL Calallen 5 , Boerne 2

Calallen leads series 1-0

Game 2 Saturday 12 p.m. @ Jourdanton High School SOFTBALL CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL Santa Gertrudis Academy 3, Bishop 7

Series tied 1-1

Game 3 Saturday 1 p.m. @ Cabaniss Field CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Calallen 6, Navarro 1

Calallen wins series 2-0 Sinton 9, Tuloso-Midway 3

Sinton wins series 2-0 CALALLEN TO FACE SINTON IN 4A-IV REGION FINAL



