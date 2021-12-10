Here's how to watch Flour Bluff at their departure parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff football team will be parading around the school's campus before they leave for tonight's semifinal state football game at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio against Katy Paetow.

The Hornets will be leaving for their trip to San Antonio at 1 p.m. from the district. The public is invited to help them send them off and bring a winner back to the Coastal Bend!

Here's the route on how to follow the team as you watch them leave.

The route will have the team exiting the stadium parking lot and turning right onto Waldron Road. They then will turn into the baseball lot and turn right onto Waldron Road.

The team then will pass in front of the high school and Flour Bluff Elementary School before turning right on Hustlin' Hornet.]

They then will pass in front of the Intermediate and Junior High School before turning around on Hustlin Hornet and drive towards Waldron Road.

The team will then turn right onto Waldron Road and then left onto Purdue. They then will pass in front of the district's ECC before turning right on Flour Bluff Drive.

Tonight's game will begin at 7 p.m. If you can't be there, here's how to stream or listen to it.

The game will be live-streamed by the UIL and the Flour Bluff Sports Information Radio Broadcast Team will call the game locally on 95.1 FM and KSIX, 1230 AM.

Watch parties are being held at Scuttlebutts, 14254 S. Padre Island Drive, and Bluffalo Wings Co's Flour Bluff location at 10528 S. Padre Island Drive. Both events will begin before the 7 p.m. kickoff.