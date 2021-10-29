Hebbronville battles Odem in FNF Marquee Matchup, district title up for grabs

ODEM, Texas — Odem will play host to Hebbronville in the Friday Night Marquee Match up. Both teams enter undefeated and the winner claims the 16-3A division II title. It goes without saying this is the biggest game of the year for both teams.

"We have a lot of respect for Hebbronville because they kind of mimic what we do," said Odem head coach Armando Huerta. "They fight and don't give in and we are the same so that's what makes this a really interesting match up. At some point, something has got to give and nobody knows what that is going to be."

New Owl Stadium continues to make progress. Brand new LED lights have been installed and will be used for the first time Friday. The new lights cost $166,000 and fans and players will notice a big difference. "They are extremely bright, way brighter than the lights we use to have," said Odem qb Hunter Dawson.

"The new lights are incredible and absolutely the best money can buy. Our kids will get to play under them for years to come," said Huerta.