H.M. King boys golf team heading back to state

KINGSVILLE, Texas — These are exciting times for the H.M. King High School boys golf team because they continue to rewrite the record books.

Last year, they made school history when they qualified for their first golf state tournament.

This year, they rallied from 15 shots down on the final day to win the class 4A Region IV title in Victoria. They are making a return trip to state.

District champion Noe Everett felt good about his team's chances of coming back for the win. "We had good energy on the second day and we never gave up and won in a playoff," he said.

"It took a lot of confidence to come back," said Brahmas senior golfer Grant Garza. "We put in a lot of effort and I don't think anyone on this team is more talented because we all work equally hard and that's what is going to help us at state."

The Brahmas will compete at state starting Monday morning at Kingsland, Texas