GP looks to make playoffs in FNF Marquee Matchup

Posted at 9:58 PM, Oct 20, 2021
PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats have not reached the playoffs since 2015 but can clinch the number two seed in district 15-5A Division I with a victory over Victoria East Friday night at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium. It is the Friday Night Fever Marquee Matchup.

"It feels amazing being able to go from a 3-7 season last year and completely turn it around this year," said Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Nesbitt.

"I think it would mean a lot because we haven't been to the playoffs in such a long time," said Wildcats defensive end Diondray Parker.

Gregory-Porland has won five of their last six games after starting off with losses to Calallen and Boerne. They are 5-1 in district, 5-3 overall. Much of the credit goes to new head coach Brent Davis who has instilled a new winning attitude with all his players.

"I told them if they would just let us coach them we would have success and I believe that's what happened," said Davis.

"Coach Davis just completely reset our attitude," said Nesbitt. "He got us together one morning and said look I need you to buy in and you will have a great season and that's exactly what we did and we are having a great season."

