Friday Night Fever week two scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local scores for week two of the high school football season: Rockport-Fulton 62 def. King 24

Moody 49 def. San Antonio Jefferson 13

Ray at Tuloso-Midway (MISSING SCORE)

Calallen 55 def. Jourdenton 20

Odem 33 def. Mathis 22

Boerne 35 def. Gregory-Portland 28

Refugio 56 def. George West 8

Ingleside 68 def. Aransas Pass 0

Taft 39 def. West Oso 28

Flour Bluff 35 def. Laredo Alexander 0

Victoria West 41 def. Beeville 22

Victoria East 35 def. Alice 16

Orange Grove 36 def. Hidalgo 35

La Joya 12 def. Kingsville 7

Robstown 14 def. Falfurrias 6

Premont 36 def. Agua Dulce 0

Riviera at Woodsboro (CANCELLED)

Hebbronville 33 def. Freer 13 Thursday

Veterans Memorial 62 def. Miller 21

Sinton 50 def. Carroll 12

Banquete 39 def. Ben Bolt 0

Holy Cross 34 def. John Paul II 7

