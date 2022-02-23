Former NFL star James Jefferson promoted to head coach at H.M. King

KINGSVILLE, Texas — H.M. King assistant football coach James Jefferson has been promoted to head coach of the Brahmas. Former head coach, Mike Davila, will remain as athletic director.

Of course, the name James Jefferson rings very prominently here in South Texas.

A star player for the Brahmas, he went on to play at Texas A&I. He had a great NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks and won two Grey Cup titles while playing in the Canadian Football League.

While Jefferson has enjoyed a great playing career, he says becoming the head football coach at his alma mater along with being the first man of color to hold the position is extra special.

"It really means a whole lot and it gives other people of my color a little hope that they can do things," said Jefferson. "First and foremost I am from Kingsville, so to me it's home and really means the most. At the end of the day I am here, it's done and now it's time to move forward."