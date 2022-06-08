FOLLOW LIVE: Sinton vs. Celina in the UIL State Baseball Semifinal

The Sinton Pirates are competing in the UIL State Baseball Tournament for the second year in a row.

FOLLOW ALONG LIVE: The KRIS 6 digital team will be live-tweeting today's game.

It all happens NOW:



The #1 Sinton Pirates set to take on #5 Celina from Disch-Falk field for the Class 4A UIL State Semi-Finals. Keep it with us for updates through the matchup.#UILState pic.twitter.com/0CNX2JsJwR — KRIS 6 Sports (@KRIS6sports) June 8, 2022

The Pirates faced Celina at UT’s Disch Falk Field in Austin, which is a big deal for Pirates head coach Adrian Alaniz.

Alaniz was a pitcher for The Longhorns in the early 2000s and won a national championship there in 2005, tossing a no-hitter in Austin against rival Oklahoma that same year.

Now, he’s back in Austin and gets to share the experience with his players.

“It’s a great feeling to be back there with my hometown, with these boys, because they’ve obviously worked hard to get to that point. so, sharing that special memory together is going to be awesome,” he said.