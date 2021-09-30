FNF Marquee matchup features a battle of Pirates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a a battle of Pirates, Rockport-Fulton will host Sinton in this week's Friday Night Fever Marquee Matchup. It is not your ordinary matchup, it is a rivalry game.

"This is our game of the year," said Rockport-Fulton offensive lineman Brian Cunningham. "We have been focused on this game since last year. This is the one we have been looking forward to for a long time."

"This game is about pride, pirate pride." said Sinton Head Coach Michael Troutman. "This will be Coastal Bend football at its finest. It's what Friday Night Lights is about here."

Both teams are 1-0 in district play and the winner could gain the inside track on the 16-4A Division II title. "We are going to have a great atmosphere and I think tons of people from Sinton and Rockport will be here to watch.

Our stadium will be packed," said Rockport-Fulton head coach Jay Seibert. "Anytime you get chance to play a game like this one on Friday night it's exciting."