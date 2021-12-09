Flour Bluff takes eight game win streak into state semifinals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They say defense wins championships and for the Flour Bluff Hornets, never was that more apparent last Friday when they found themselves trailing Veterans Memorial in the second half. The defense forced a turnover and it eventually led to the go ahead touchdown.

The Hornets needed another big defensive stand when the Eagles faced fourth and goal from the six yard line with 48 seconds left in the game. The Hornets stopped the Eagles with a big quarterback sack to preserve a 13 to 7 win and punched their ticket to the state semifinals. "I can't say enough about our staff and defensive coordinator Clinton Elwood, our kids have bought into the system and are unselfish," said Flour Bluff Head Coach Chris Steinbruck. "Everyone is take care of their job and doing it with great effort. Anyone who watched the game saw the amount of effort we put in and it paid off with a huge stop to seal the win."

The Hornets will need another strong effort from their defense when they play Katy Paetow (13-1) Friday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium 7pm. The Panthers offense averages just over 52 points per game. "We just have to be more physical than them," said Flour Bluff defensive end Jacob Rose. "We know they have great athletes and a good run game but I feel like if we stop their run we can break their spirit and be more physical than them.

The winner advances to the state title game next week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.