Flour Bluff sibling rivalry is a big winner for the Elwoods

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Wyatt Elwood is a standout football player for the Flour Bluff Hornets while his sister Bailey is an up and coming swimmer for the Lady Hornets, but these siblings have other unique talents like raising turkeys. Both have been involved with the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show for several years.

Wyatt, 17, raised rabbits for three years before switching over to turkeys six years ago. He calls it an interesting experience.

"I am convinced the turkeys have a personality because they will walk up to you and study you and it's like really weird but it's pretty cool too," said Elwood.

While many know Wyatt as a football player, what do his friends think about him raising turkeys?

"Some of them don't even know and some ask if it's hard to do," said Elwood "It's not that hard and it's fun to do."

Bailey Elwood, 14, is a freshman and has been raising turkeys for a few years too. Wyatt calls this year's competition a friendly family rivalry, but Bailey wound up having the last laugh because her turkey earned her Grand Champion.

"It's a really fun experience and my brother and family helped me a lot," said Bailey Elwood.

Wyatt did well too this year finishing seventh overall. Another great performance from the Elwood siblings.