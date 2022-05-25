Flour Bluff Lady Hornets are clutch in pressure situations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the third consecutive week, the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets finds themselves playing in a one game winner take all playoff game. They will play Georgetown Friday night in the class 5A regional final up in jourdanton with the winner punching their ticket to the state tournament. It is the ultimate pressure situation but they have excelled the last two weeks.

"I think they do better under pressure,"said Lady Hornets head coach Aspen Auger. "They don't back down under any circumstances and they know how to put everything into that one game."

"I feel like it's the same as district, one game and it's done," said Lady Hornets outfielder Harley Elam. "We have been doing really good with the one game playoffs and I have a good feeling about this one too."

"I think it's very stressful but it makes the game more intense and you have to pull all your energy into because it's one and one," said Flour Bluff first baseman Samiya Johnson. "You don't get another opportunity."

Speaking of opportunity, coach Auger is a former Islander player who dreamed of becoming a head softball coach. She says it is special coaching in the town she played in. "Softball has been my whole life and it's been a lot of fun to show what I learned at TAMUCC," said Auger. "It's fun coaching here because people have talked about seeing me play so it's been exciting to still be in area."