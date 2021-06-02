Emory Rains rallies to beat Bishop in state semifinals

AUSTIN, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers lost to Emory Rains in the State Class 3A softball state semifinals, 2-1, ending their season.

Rains' Chanlee Oaks' two-out game-winning double in the bottom of the seventh inning provided the winning margin for the Lady Cats (38-1).

It was a pitching duel throughout the entire game, which was played at Red & Charline McCombs Field. Neither team collected its first hit of the game until the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Oaks drove in the game's first run to provide the Lady Cats with a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Badgers tied the game with a bases-load walk with two outs in the seventh inning. But Andrea Martinez struck out the next batter to end the threat.

After Bishop's fourth error of the game enabled the leadoff hitter to reach base, the Badgers picked up two outs before Oaks' game-winning hit settled the game.

It was first trip to the state semifinals for Bishop (31-4-2).

Rains will meet the winner of the Holliday-Diboll game played later this afternoon for the state championship.

