Construction underway for new press box at Buc Stadium

Posted at 9:53 PM, Jun 17, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven past Buc Stadium lately, you may have noticed a towering structure going up on the west side.

A brand new press box is under construction and it is causing a lot of excitement.

"This is the greatest thing that could happen at Buc Stadium," said CCISD Athletic Director Brenda Marshall. "This place was built in 1939 and it's had a few face lifts and now we are able to add a double-decker press box."

The old press box had been outdated for many years and at a cost of $7 million, the new one will have plenty of amenities including two suites and an elevator.

It is expected to be ready for opening night in late August.

