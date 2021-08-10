CCISD rolls out a new sixth-grade athletics program this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Tuesday, all CCISD middle schools are offering athletics classes for sixth graders.

It is a first for the district, and they are hoping students will take advantage of the new opportunity, which allows them to get an early start on learning the fundamentals in all sports.

At Driscoll Middle School, over 100 boys and girls showed up on the first day of school eager and ready to learn.

"I want to get faster, stronger and get more stamina so I don't tired," said Driscoll sixth-grader Sean Mungia.

The goal of the new program is to allow students to explore all the various sports offered by CCISD.

"We will be teaching the students the rules and regulations of the game, and teaching them the fundamentals of all sports," said Driscoll coach Zaine Glover. "We will treat it as a normal season for seventh and eighth grade. When it's football season, we will work on football; and volleyball season, we will work on volleyball."

The program has a lot of people excited, from the middle-school students to their future high-school coaches.

"They start learning the systems at practice that middle- and high-school coaches want, and that gives them an opportunity for them to get a leg up on finding which sport they want to play," said Miller head football coach Justen Evans.

"This gives the students another opportunity for coaches to get with players, and get to know them on a different level and understand that this kid is interested in playing athletics," said Ray head football coach Craig Charlton.