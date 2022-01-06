CCISD athletics launching live streaming sports service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD is installing cameras made by Hudl at all six high school gyms so they can live stream sporting events. Cameras are also going up at Cabaniss soccer and football fields. Games can be seen on YouTube for free.

At Ray High School, live streaming is already up and running. All home basketball games along with wrestling matches are available to watch. A link is available on the school's website homepage.

One camera follows the action with natural sound. There are no announcers, but a scoreboard can be seen in the lower left hand corner of the picture so viewers can keep up with the score and time.

"It's a great deal especially when parents are traveling and can't watch their kids play in person," said Ray head football coach Craig Charlton.

Paul Perrone of Durham, North Carolina has taken full advantage of the new service and tunes in often to watch his nephew play basketball for the Texans.

"I don't think I could ever live here without this device," said Perrone. "My family means so much to me and to be able to watch these kids play live or even recorded is amazing. It allows me to see them blossom and have fun."

With some fans staying home to avoid large crowds due to COVID-19, the Hudl cameras now serve an even greater purpose.

"With Covid last year, we wanted to make sure we could live stream all of our home events, " said CCISD Athletics Director Brenda Marshall. "But even if we were not in a Covid situation, this service allows family and friends from anywhere to watch games live."

CCISD is anticipating that all six high schools will be live streaming sporting events in the next week or so. A link will be set up on the CCISD athletics home page.