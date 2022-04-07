CCISD athlete inspires her teammates with pre-game pep talks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alina Gutierrez is a multi-sport athlete for the CCISD Special Olympic team.

Gutierrez is a student at Ray High School, and is involved in the community work training program at the Mary Great Transition Center.

“Special Olympics is a part of me. It’s like I’m connected to Special Olympics,” Gutierrez said.

One of Gutierrez’s favorites sports is volleyball, and she gives her teammates pep talks before they take the court.

“She’s a great team leader, gives everybody pep talks before they get on the court, and it gets them fired up and excited to do even better,” said Melinda Escamilla, the CCISD Special Olympics coordinator.

Gutierrez said she speaks from the heart with her pep talks.

“I tell them the truth about how I feel, and what I want, and what I can do,” she said.

Escamilla said Gutierrez is a leader in everything she does.

“Alina is a fabulous, energetic, athlete that is so passionate about competing in the Special Olympics,” Escamilla said. “Her peers love her, and she’s really inspiring.”

On Saturday, Gutierrez will compete in the long jump and the 50-yard dash at the Special Olympics of Texas Area 2 Spring Games. She said she’s excited to compete in her hometown against athletes from across the Coastal Bend.

“(I’m going to) show them who I am, how I can do,” she said.