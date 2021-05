CCISD 2021 home football schedule released

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released its home schedule for football games during the 2021 season.

Here's the list of games across the district's stadiums for the upcoming season.

August 12 (Thursday)

Carroll-Miller (scrimmage), Buccaneer Stadium, 7 p.m.

Orange Grove-Moody (scrimmage), East/West, 7 p.m.

August 13 (Friday)

Rockport-Fulton-Ray (scrimmage), Buccaneer, 7 p.m.

August 19 (Thursday)

Rockport-Fulton-Miller (scrimmage), Buccaneer, 7 p.m.

Beeville- King (scrimmage), East/West, 7 p.m.

August 26 (Thursday)

S.A. Southside-Brownsville Lopez, Buccaneer, 7 p.m.

August 27 (Friday)

Miller (HF)-Ray, Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway Moody (PN), Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m.

September 2 (Thursday)

Miller (PN)-Veterans Memorial (TV), Buccaneer, 7 p.m.

Sinton-Carroll, Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

September 3 (Friday)

Rockport-Fulton King (PN), Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

S.A. Jefferson-Moody, Cabaniss 7:30p.m.

September 10 (Friday)

Veterans Memorial (PN/MS)-King, Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna-Miller (HC), Buccaneer 7 p.m.

Victoria East-Veterans Memorial (TV), Cabaniss 7 p.m.

September 17 (Friday)

Gregory-Portland-Carroll, Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Ray-Moody (HC), Cabaniss 7:30 p.m.

September 24 (Friday)

Carroll-Ray (HC/HF), Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria West-King (HC), Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m.

September 25 (Saturday)

Waco La Vega-Miller (TV), Buccaneer, 2:30 p.m.

September 30 (Thursday)

Moody-Carroll (HC/TV), Buccaneer 7 p.m.

October 1 (Friday)

Ray-Veterans Memorial (HC), Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

October 7 (Thursday)

Flour Bluff-Ray (TV), Buccaneer, 7 p.m.

October 8 (Friday)

Alice-Miller, Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial-Moody, Cabaniss 7:30 p.m.

October 15 (Friday)

Carroll-Veterans Memorial, Buccaneer 7:30 p.m.

Gregory-Portland-King, Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m.

October 21 (Thursday)

King-Ray (PN/MS/TV), Buccaneer, 7 p.m.

October 22 (Friday)

Flour Bluff-Carroll, Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria West-Moody, Cabaniss , 7:30 p.m.

October 25 (Saturday)

Calhoun-Miller (MS/TV), Buccaneer, 2:30 p.m.

October 29 (Friday)

Moody (MS)-King (MS), Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria West-Carroll, Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m.

November 4 (Thursday)

Gregory-Portland, Ray, Buccaneer 7 p.m.

King-Carroll (SN/TV), Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

November 5 (Friday)

Beeville-Miller, Buccaneer, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria East-Moody (SN), Cabaniss, 7:30 p.m.

(PN) - Parents Night (HC) - Homecoming (HF) - Hall of Fame

(MS) - Middle School Recognition (SN) - Senior Night (TV) - TV game