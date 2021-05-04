Carroll's Andre Sanders jumps at making school history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carroll senior Andre Sanders has a chance at making school history Friday at the high school state track meet in Austin.

Never before has a Tiger won a medal in the triple jump. He has a great chance after winning the regional title with a jump of 47 feet and one inch. That jump is currently second in the state in class 5A.

Sanders is shy and does his talking on the track and not on camera but he gets high praise from his coach. "he is definitely the best jumper that I have ever had," said Carroll assistant track coach David Ozuna. "I have had guys jump 45 and 46 feet but never 47."

Ozuna has coached Sanders since the seventh grade and says his form is as good as it gets. "Technically he has the hardest part down to a "T", said Ozuna. "He is able to step really well and when you watch him you can see the difference he has. It's almost beautiful when he goes far."

Sanders is also part of the Tigers four by four relay team which is also going to state. The Tigers are considered big underdogs but do not count them out. " Going into the race we are actually seeded ninth out of nine so anything under nine is an improvement," said Tiger runner Christian Gonzales. "Our goal is to take top three and I believe we have a really good shot at it."