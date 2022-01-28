Carroll High School head football coach, athletic coordinator to pursue new role in CCISD

Corpus Christi Independent School District officials announced in a release that Carroll High School athletic coordinator and head football coach Juan Rodriguez will be stepping down from his roles effective Feb. 7.

The district said he will take on a new role with CCISD. Details regarding his new assignment will be released at a later date.

“We thank Coach Rodriguez for his service as the Tigers’ athletic coordinator, and we know he will continue to be an asset to our district,” Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said in the release.

Rodriguez served in his positions at Carroll since 2018. He also has history as the assistant athletic director and the Tigers' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

He's also served as a defensive coordinator at Victoria East High School, and other coaching positions at Flour Bluff, Galena Park ,Mathis and Miller High Schools'.

This is a developing story. Check back to KRIS 6 News for more updates.

