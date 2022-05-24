Calallen's Steve Chapman on the brink of becoming baseball's biggest winner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen baseball coach Steve Chapman is just one win away from tying the record for most wins by a high school baseball coach in Texas.

His 1,114 career wins is one behind former Lubbock Monterrey head coach Bobby Moegle, who has 1,115.

Chapman can break the record if his Wildcats win a best of three series against Boerne in the class 4A regional semi-finals starting Thursday.

He has spent all 40 years coaching at Calallen, a place he calls very special.

"Calallen has been a dream place for me," said Chapman. "I have had a lot of great kids come through the program and it's because of them that I could be recognized for such a great honor."