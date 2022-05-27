Watch
Calallen's Chapman ties coaching record, scores, and highlights from Thursday night

Posted at 10:28 AM, May 27, 2022
BEEVILLE, Texas — Calallen's Steve Chapman picked up a career win 1,115, tying him with former Lubbock Monterey coach Bobby Moegle for most wins in Texas high school baseball history. His Wildcats defeated Boerne 12-6 in game one of their best of three class 4A regional semi-final Thursday night in Beeville. He can break the record Saturday when Calallen and Boerne meet again at North East ISD Baseball Stadium starting at 4 p.m.

Other baseball playoff scores from Thursday:

Class 5A
Georgetown 4 Ray 2

Class 3A
London 8 Georgetown 0

Bishop 8 Blanco 3

H.S. softball playoff scores:

Class 3A
Halletsville 3
Bishop 0 (Halletsville wins series 2-0)

