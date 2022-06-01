Calallen's Chapman becomes winningest baseball coach in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Legendary Calallen baseball coach Steve Chapman became the winningest coach in Texas high school baseball history Saturday, when his Wildcats defeated Boerne to advance to the Region IV Class 4A finals.

Chapman picked up career win 1,116.

"My biggest thrill is the fact that we are still playing this week, but I do appreciate the fact that I am now the wins leader," said Chapman. "It's a lot of weight off my shoulders and now I don't have to worry about it anymore, but yes, it's as great honor."

Calallen is now the home of both the winningest football coach (Phil Danaher) and baseball coach (Chapman) in Texas high school sports history.

Chapman's goal is to keep the winning going this year, as his Wildcats prepare to take on Sinton in a one game, winner-take-all contest at Whataburger Field Thursday for the right to advance to next week's state tournament.

The game is slated for 7 p.m.

It is a rematch from last year, when the Pirates defeated the Wildcats in a one game playoff in Laredo.

"It's exciting because last year the game did not go our way, but we get another chance this year," said Wildcats pitcher Nate Lopez. "We have to go into this game and get our job done and we will be alright."

"We know what they have, and they know what we have and we just have to remember what it was like last year and make better adjustments compared to last year," said Wildcats pitcher/3B Brayden Sprencel.

"We are going to have to fight for runs and eliminate base running mistakes," Chapman said. "We have to do whatever we can to get on base because Sinton has a tremendous pitching staff."

Tickets to the game Thursday at Whataburger Field are sparse, as of Tuesday evening just berm tickets remained.