Calallen wins a wild state semifinal, advances to state title

GEORGETOWN, Tx. — Calallen defeated Iowa Park 10-9 on Thursday night to advance to their second state title game in three years.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Austin but was moved to Georgetown and delayed due to inclement weather.

Calallen started the game with a two run home run by catcher Lauren Mata.

Iowa Park responded in the bottom half with four runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Iowa park led 5-3 heading into the fourth inning and that is where things took a turn for Calallen.

After three walks and a hit batter, Calallen tied the game at five. A bad throw towards home followed and Calallen took the lead once again and they would hold on to that lead.

Calallen took a 10-5 lead into the final inning.

Iowa Park made things close after a two-out grand slam cut the lead down to one. Calallen would make the final out unscathed to win the game.

Calallen will play Liberty in the 4A state championship game on Satuday at 1 p.m.