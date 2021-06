AUSTIN, Texas — Calallen's softball state semifinal matchup against Iowa Park in the Class 3A semifinals has delayed until 7 p.m. and has been relocated to Georgetown High School due to inclement weather in the Austin area.

The original time and location was 4 p.m. at McCombs Field at the University of Texas at Austin.

The winner of this game is scheduled to play in the state championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.