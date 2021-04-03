Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Calallen, Gregory-Portland girls soccer teams advance

items.[0].image.alt
Alan Harwell/KRIS 6 News
calallen vs. T-M.png
Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 23:35:59-04

The high school soccer playoffs are in full swing right now.

Calallen girls coach Sarah Pipkin-Love and the Lady Cats hosted district rival Tuloso-Midway in the regional quarterfinals Friday night.

The Lady Cats are one of the best teams in the state at 24-1, and their defense has not given up a goal in over 16 straight matches.

The match was pretty close early on, but the Lady Cats turned it on late in the first half to win 4-0, extending their streak of not allowing a goal to 17 straight games.

In other Class 5A action, Gregory-Portland defeated Flour Bluff 1-0.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education