Calallen, Gregory-Portland girls soccer teams advance

The high school soccer playoffs are in full swing right now.

Calallen girls coach Sarah Pipkin-Love and the Lady Cats hosted district rival Tuloso-Midway in the regional quarterfinals Friday night.

The Lady Cats are one of the best teams in the state at 24-1, and their defense has not given up a goal in over 16 straight matches.

The match was pretty close early on, but the Lady Cats turned it on late in the first half to win 4-0, extending their streak of not allowing a goal to 17 straight games.

In other Class 5A action, Gregory-Portland defeated Flour Bluff 1-0.