Calallen girls soccer team makes school history

For the first time in school history, you can call the Calallen girls soccer team "district champs."

They did it in dominating style, while going undefeated in district play.

In 14 games, goalkeeper Laramie Miller and her teammates kept district foes from finding the net.

"It was a true team effort," she said. "My reflexes, and seeing the girls come at me, and focusing on what comes next really helped my mental play."

Every player on the team scored at least one goal this year.

The Lady Wildcats finished the regular season 22-1, and will open the playoffs on the road at Edinburg IDEA College Prep on Thursday night.