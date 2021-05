CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen High School girls soccer tam will be recognized today by the City of Corpus Christi after the Lady 'Cats historic season.

The soccer team will be recognized during today's city council meeting.

Calallen made it to the state finals on April 16 before losing to Midlothian Heritage.

It was the first time a Coastal Bend team has ever played for a state championship in soccer.