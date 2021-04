CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s a historic day in Calallen as the school’s girls’ soccer team is preparing for its first trip to the state semifinals tonight.

The Wildcats are the first Coastal Bend team to make it this far in the soccer playoffs.

Calallen (22-1) will meet Region III champion Salado tonight at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels.

A berth in the state championship game awaits the winner.

Sports director Alan Harwell caught up with the team before it left the school early this afternoon.