Calallen falls short of state title in loss to Liberty

AUSTIN, Texas — Calallen lost to Liberty in the 4A state championship game 10-3.

The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead in the 1st inning after a Maddy Flores single with two outs.

Calallen continued to add to their lead after an Alaunah Almaraz solo homer to make it a three run lead in the 2nd inning.

Liberty responded very quickly with a big crooked number in the third inning with a five run outburst.

In the 4th inning with the score at 5-3, a lightning delay was called by UIL officials and the game underwent a two hour rain delay.

That delay however did not cool off the bats of Liberty as they immediately struck for two more runs in the 4th inning.

This was Calallen's second state final appearance in three years