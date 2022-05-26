Both Bishop softball and baseball teams still in playoffs

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop High School is the only area school with both softball and baseball teams still in the playoffs.

The second ranked Lady Badgers lost a close one to top ranked Halletsville 4-3 in game one of their best-of-three Class 3A regional final Wednesday night in Sinton.

The baseball team has advance to to the class 3A regional semi-final for the fifth time in six years. They will open up a best of three series against Blanco starting Thursday at UTSA. The winner advances to the state tournament.

For the players representing the town of Bishop, winning is a pride factor.

"I love it, I grew up always coming to Bishop games," said Badgers pitcher/second baseman Brian Buchanan. "I was at the state game in 2015 and ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to play for the Badgers and now that I am here, need to make the most of it."