Bishop will host London in the FNF Marquee Matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop will host London in The Friday Night Fever Marquee Matchup. It is the district opener for both teams. The Badgers went 1-1 in non district play while the Pirates posted a 3-0 non district slate.

The Pirates have been playing football for only ten years and Robbie Moreno is the only head coach in program history. He has watched his school grow from a small class A school into what is now a class 3A division I program.

"I can tell you right now our first team had only 23 players, lot's of ninth and tenth graders and our program now has 85 players, " said Moreno. "We have enjoyed great success and I think this year's team has an opportunity to do something special."

The Pirates know they will have their hands full when they travel to Bishop. District games are always important and neither team can afford a loss at this stage of the season.

"It's like every detail has to be checked off because the Badgers are very well coached and they are going to come at us with a lot of different sets on offense," said Moreno. "They love to throw screens so we are getting ready for what I think will be a very exciting game."