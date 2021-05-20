Bishop Lady Badgers softball looking to make school history

BISHOP, Texas — For only the third time in school history, the Bishop Lady Badgers have advanced to the class 3A region semi-finals in softball. They will play Halletsville in a best of three series starting Thursday in Kenedy. Game two and and three if necessary will also be in Kenedy on Saturday.

But the Lady Badgers want more because if they beat Halletsville, they will qualify for their first ever regional final. District 30-3A champs, Bishop has won 22 consecutive games. Pitcher Andrea Martinez says the team has formed a family atmosphere and that has been the biggest key to their success.

"You know just having a great bond together and we have played together since we were little, " said Martinez. "We know everything about each other and how to keep each other in positive spirit."

The Lady Badgers want to make up for having last season's shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are a very confident group. "Oh, I think we can go all the way," said Bishop catcher Kieara Cruz. "We were very disappointed about not playing last season but we have worked extra hard and it's all about the bond we have."

