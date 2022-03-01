Bishop Lady Badgers prep for state basketball tournament

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers have advanced to their second consecutive state tournament. Bishop (33-6) will play Winnsboro (31-5) in the class 3A semi-final Thursday afternoon at The Alamodome in San Antonio with a 3 p.m. tip-off.

What a difference a year makes because last year's 3A tournament was played in Houston due to COVID-19. They admit it did not have a true feel of a final four atmosphere.

"I always wanted to play in The Alamodome and the fact I finally get to do that with my team is amazing," said Bishop guard Jaydee Zamora

"Last year when we went to state, it just felt like another game that we had scheduled," said Bishop head coach Sherry Luna. "I am very excited for these girls because they finally get to experience the full effect of a state tournament."

The winner between Bishop/Winnsboro will play the winner of Fairfield (38-1)/Idalou (31-6) in the championship game Saturday morning at 10 a.m.