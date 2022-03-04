Bishop Lady Badgers fall to Winnsboro 62-52

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bishop fell to Winnsboro 62-52 in the girls class 3A state semi-final at The Alamodome in San Antonio Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Badgers were led by Logan Borchardt with 12 points. Bishop trailed by six points at halftime and got to within five with four minutes left in the game.

"We did not rebound well in the first half and I think that was the game changer because we could not get a second shot and that changed the momentum of the game, " said Bishop head coach Sherry Luna

"The seniors have been together since sixth grade and this was our dream to get here to play at The Alamodome in the state tournament," said senior Maya Martinez. "We did not achieve our ultimate goal but just getting here and being here in the atmosphere was incredible."