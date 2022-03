CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local boys basketball teams were looking to punch their tickets to regional tournaments Tuesday night. Here is the scoreboard:

Class 5A

Veterans Memorial 81 McAllen Memorial 65

McAllen 42 Flour Bluff 38

Class 4A

H.M. King 66 S.A. YMLA 60

Class 3A

London 71 San Diego 52

Bishop 79 SGA 76

Class 2A

Freer 62 S.A. Lee Academy 59