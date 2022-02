Posted at 9:52 PM, Feb 24, 2022

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — A big night for local basketball teams competing in playoff action Thursday night. High School Basketball Playoffs Boys Bishop 103 IDEA North Mission 65 Miller 75 La Vernia 58 London 83 Monte Alto 55



