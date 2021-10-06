Alice at Miller in the spotlight as FNF Marquee Matchup

ALICE, Texas — Miller will play host to Alice in a key 15-4A district opener at Buc Stadium Friday night and it is the FNF Marquee Matchup. Several good storylines surround this game including Miller coach Justin Evans who got his very first head job in Alice in 2016. He led the Coyotes to a 7-3 record before taking over the Miller program the following year.

Evans admits he has come a long way as a head coach. "My first year as a head coach I made some mistakes but you go out there and you learn a lot just like anything else," said Evans. "I am very grateful for Alice to give me an opportunity that first year."

What a difference a year makes for Alice. After missing two scrimmages and four regular season games due to the covid-19 pandemic last year they are excited to finally be playing a full season. "It's great to be back because last year, we played our first game after everyone else had already played four game," said Alice WR Ryan Salas. "We were like out of breath and not in mid season shape yet. We fell behind in conditioning but now everyone is in great shape and ready to go."