Al Amin High School Football All-Star Classic coming up Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Al Amin High School Football All-Star Classic will be played this Saturday night at Cabaniss Field with a kickoff at 7 p.m.

The area's best seniors will get a chance to put on the pads one last time.

Over 100 players will take part with the two teams divided up into two teams East vs. West.

"I am super excited, because I thought I played my last game a few months ago," said Odem RB/DB Marcus Martinez, who will play for the East. "I want to put on a show for the fans and I'm just so happy that I get to play one more time."

Sinton's Elijah Brown will get to play college football next season, but he is excited that he still gets to play one more game as a high school standout.

"I am excited to play this game because being chosen is a great achievement and I just want to play this game because my brother played in it a few years ago," said Brown.

Tickets are $10 at the gate which opens at 5 p.m.