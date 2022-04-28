Agua Dulce's Estrada sets two state records en route to winning state powerlifting title

AGUA DULCE, Texas — Agua Dulce powerlifter Noah Estrada recently won the gold medal in the small school division competing in the 114 pound weight class.

He became the first athlete at Agua Dulce to win a state title in any sport in 23 years.

Along the way, he broke two state records including a 390 pound deadlift.

"I felt pretty good that I could get it done," said Estrada. "Since it was state competition I was extra pumped and everyone was pushing me do great, so I put on a show."

It was a record breaking show because his overall numbers were unbelievable for his weight class.

He squatted 370 pounds, benched 225 pounds and deadlifted 390 pounds for a combined weight of 985 pounds, another state record.

An amazing feat for someone who weighs just 112 pounds.

"Of course I was a little nervous when they put the weight on the bar, it looks very intimidating, but I wanted to do my best," said Estrada.

"I have coached several state champions over the years but Noah is one of the special ones," said Agua Dulce Superintendent Richard Wright. "He didn't even go to the state meet last year and to go this year, win it and set two new state records is an incredible feat."

Estrada ranks second in his senior class and will have already earned his associates degree when he graduates next month. He plans to attend Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and wants to study mechanical engineering.