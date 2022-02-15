Agua Dulce girls powerlifting team makes school history over the weekend

AGUA DULCE, Texas — The Agua Dulce Lady Horns powerlifting team made school history when they won their first meet on Saturday. Agua Dulce hosted the meet, and while they are a class 2A school with an enrollment of just 117, they still defeated schools much larger from class 3A and 4A.

"We go up against these big schools with competitors that concentrate on just sport and we play multiple sports," said Lady Horns powerlifter Leah Saenz. "We work really hard year round and it's starting to show."

This is year seven of the program, and it's growing in popularity with 16 girls on this year's roster. Some are expected to be serious contenders to make state. The challenges of lifting heavy weights can be difficult, but these girls have developed a good mental attitude.

"If you have a strong mindset and dedicate yourself you can do anything," said Lady Horns powerlifter Dayla Lozano. "Our coaches really push us and they want us to do the best we can."

"The key is having a positive attitude and if you are confident you will get a really good lift," said Lady Horns powerlifter Allison Luna.