GP Baseball Ranked Number One in Texas 5A Poll

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats are ranked number one in the state in the class 5A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. They are 4-0 in district 29-5A, 18-0-1 overall.

They are led by 12 seniors including two players who will play division one baseball next season Senior Malachi Lott will play at Houston next year and he pitched a no hitter against Flour Bluff Tuesday. He is also swinging a hot bat with a .526 average. He believes the Wildcats can win a state title.

"We have all the tools we need one through nine can hit and we have the pitching with a deep rotation," said Lott.

Catcher Walker Janek has signed to play at Sam Houston next season and he says while his team has enormous talent, there is another important ingredient that has made his team successful.

"I think after the first district game against Moody, it gave us the confidence and we knew we could beat anybody," said Janek. "That confidence could take us a long way this year."

The Wildcats will attempt to remain unbeaten when they travel to Victoria West Friday.