Games of Texas underway, track & field highlights day one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With more than 10,000 athletes taking part in this year's Games of Texas in 10 different sports, almost half of them are competing in track and field at The Cabaniss Sports Complex.

St. John Paul II athlete Armando Rivera is the reigning champ in the TAPPS class 5A triple jump and on Thursday afternoon, he jumped 44.05 inches to win the silver medal in the 16 and under division.

Coming into the event, Rivera admitted he was very cautious.

"It's exciting, but also nervous because I have never gone against these guys before, " said Rivera. "I am excited to see how I far against other jumpers."

The story had a happy ending for Rivera.

The opening ceremonies will take place Friday night at Whataburger Field starting at 7 p.m.