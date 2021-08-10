Games of Texas returning to Corpus Christi in 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2021 Games of Texas were a success, that's what Assistant City Manager Neiman Young told the Corpus Christi City Council Tuesday.

The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and the City of Corpus Christi hosted the games from July 29 to August 1.

Young said athletes from 17 regions across the state took part in the games.

Even though the opening ceremony was cancelled because of Covid 19 concerns, Young says the games were a huge success and will return in 2022.

How successful were this year's Games of Texas?

Assistant City Manager Young says 5,587 athletes visited Corpus Christi to compete in 9 different sporting events.

Track and Field events were the fan favorites.

Swimming came in second.

15,848 spectators turned out for the games that were held at different venues across the city.

The assistant city manager thanked CCISD, and the RTA for their help.

The Corpus Christi Police and fire departments were also praised along with solid waste services, the city's communications department and the Emergency Operations Center.

The next Games of Texas are scheduled for July 21 to July 24,2022.