Games of Texas' Opening Ceremony cancelled

The Games of Texas Opening Ceremony, scheduled for July 30 has been cancelled because of the uptick in local COVID-19 cases.

The city of Corpus Christi and the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation announced Friday night that the measure was taken in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, because more than 10,000 people were expected to attend.

The games run from July 29-Aug. 1.

Also, it was announced that participating athletes will only be allowed two guests during their competitions, and are asking athletes to wear masks when not competing.

The Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District reported 148 new cases on Friday, and confirmed that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed in the county.