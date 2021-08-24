2021 CCISD high school football package shown on KRIS Commuications

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS Communications again will bring the only selection of local high school football games to Coastal Bend viewers during the 2021 season.

Sports director Alan Harwell will be at the mike for the fourth consecutive season to call the games. This season, the package will be a schedule mostly focusing on games involving Corpus Christi Independent School District teams.

The series will start Thursday night with a neutral-site game played in Corpus Christi between San Antonio Southside and Brownsville Lopez live on KDF at 7 p.m.

The local package will begin Thursday, Sept. 2, when old rivals Veterans Memorial and Miller meet at 7 p.m. in a game shown live on KRIS-TV. A replay will be shown at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 on KDF.

Here's the entire nine-game package of games that will be shown on KRIS Communications.

Thursday Aug. 26 @ 7 p.m. - San Antonio Southside vs. Brownsville Lopez (Live on KDF)

Thursday Sept. 2 @ 7 p.m. - Vets Memorial vs. Miller (Live on KRIS; replay Sept. 4 @ 7 p.m. on KDF)

Thursday Sept. 16 @ 7 p.m.- Vets Memorial vs. Victoria East (Live on CW; replay Sept. 18 @ 7 p.m. on KDF)

Saturday, Sept. 25 @ 2:30 p.m. - Miller vs. Waco La Vega (Live on CW; replay Sept. 25 @ 10 p.m. on KDF)

Thursday Sept. 30 @ 7 p.m. - Moody vs. Carroll (Live on CW; replay Oct. 2 @ 7 p.m. on KDF)

Thursday Oct. 7 @ 7 p.m. - Flour Bluff vs. Ray (LIve on CW; replay Oct. 9 @ 7 p.m. on KDF)

Thursday Oct. 21 @ 7 p.m. - Ray vs. King (Live on CW; replay Oct. 23 @ 7 p.m. on KDF)

Saturday Oct. 23 @ 2:30 p.m. - Miller vs. Calhoun (Live on CW; replay Oct. 23 @ 9:30 p.m. on KDF)

Thursday Nov. 4 @ 7 p.m. - Carroll vs. King (live on KDF; replay 11/6 @ 7 p.m. on KDF

Be sure to join us for all of the action!