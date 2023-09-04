Game Changer Week 2: Beeville's Davyn Perez

BEEVILLE, Texas — Week 2 is in the books.

The Game of the Week pitted the Orange Grove Bulldogs (1-1) vs. Beeville Trojans (2-0) and it turned out to be the most exciting match up of the week. It was in the second quarter Beeville put some distance on the scoreboard and because of that, our Game of the Week has produced our second consecutive Game Changer of the Week.

The first half was neck and neck between the Trojans and Bulldogs. That is until sophomore Davyn Perez entered the game to take a kick off return.

Orange Grove had just tied the game at 13 and Beeville was struggling on special teams.

Perez tried to make a "Willie Mays" style catch, but drops the ball. He would quickly collect himself and the ball.

“My team had two muffed punts, but I didn’t let that get to them. It scared me a little bit, went through my mind. And, when I saw that hole, I hit it and I was just gone. I just had to beat that kicker and it was a touchdown,” he said.

Only one person got a hand to Perez on his 90 yard touchdown run. The guy they call "Wheels" put Beeville ahead for good in the 41-33 victory.

For good measure, Perez extended the Trojans lead before the half on a 7 yard touchdown run, that time using his strength instead of speed.

Perez's offensive effort wasn't done there. After half time, he does it again, rushing for a 94 yard touchdown.

He was the game changer Beeville needed.

“Proud of myself, proud of my team and my coaches mostly. You know, we practiced before the summer and they put everything in my hands,” he said.

Coach Chris Soza said Perez was voted newcomer of year for the team when he played varsity his freshman year. Perez said this year is his first year playing offense for the Trojans.

In the second game of the season, he lead the team in all purpose yards, rushing for 101 yards on six carries, adding one catch for ten yards and scoring three touchdowns.

He had some added motivation for the game against Orange Grove.

“My brother was injured this week, so I had to step up my game a little bit more. My linemen trusted me, I trusted them and gotta hit the holes that they put for me,” Perez said.

Davyn is backing up his brother, senior Darion Perez, at running back this season. That’s why this season is so special for Davyn.

“We yell at each other, we get mad at each other, but we know it’s his senior year. So, I'm going to do everything I can for him because I know he loves the game as much as he does,” Davyn said.

Now 2-0, Davyn said this season is beginning to feel like a big turnaround from last year.

"My team, they were in the weight room much more. They started being more serious about it than it was last year. These coaches are on to us a little bit more than they were last year. My linemen, I give great credit to my linemen. They put in the work every single day after practice," he said.

The Trojans begin their two game road trip heading to Robstown (0-2) on Friday to take on the Cotton Pickers at 7 p.m.

